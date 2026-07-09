Sonakshi Batra talks about exploring Maharashtrian culture through Jagadhatri’s wedding track

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) ‘Jagadhatri’ actress Sonakshi Batra has opened up about exploring Maharashtrian culture and wedding traditions through the show’s ongoing wedding track.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared that portraying a Maharashtrian bride has been a special experience for her, allowing her to understand the significance behind various rituals and customs up close.

Sharing her experience, Sonakshi Batra said, “I am thoroughly enjoying this wedding track in the show. Through this journey, I have had the opportunity to experience Maharashtrian culture, wedding traditions, and the beautiful meaning behind every ritual from very close.”

The actress added, “Portraying a Maharashtrian bride on screen has been a truly special and memorable experience for me. Every element of my look, the saree, jewellery, nose ring, chandrakor, and mundavalya made me feel even more connected to my character. I had seen mundavalya at many of my friends' weddings before, but it was only while shooting for this show that I truly understood their cultural and emotional significance. There are many traditions that cannot be showcased on screen due to time constraints, but I was fortunate enough to experience them in real life.”

“One of the most touching moments for me was when my fans surprised me with a traditional Kelvan. It was an incredibly emotional and unforgettable experience. What I love about television shows is that they give us the opportunity to explore and appreciate different cultures, traditions, and customs so closely. Through this role, I got to witness the beauty of Maharashtrian culture, and it has only deepened my respect for its rich traditions. This is an experience that I will always cherish.”

The current track of ‘Jagadhatri’ has been grabbing attention with the much-awaited wedding of Shivaay and Jagadhatri finally taking place. The show airs every day on Zee TV.

--IANS

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