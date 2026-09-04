Sonakshi Batra recollects childhood memories of Janmashtami

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Batra, who essays the titular role in television show ‘Jagadhatri’, has spoken about Janmashtami celebrations and her childhood memories of the festival.

Janmashtami is being celebrated on Friday, and has a huge cultural value in Maharashtra with the financial capital of the country getting soaked in the festive colours.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, “When I was little and participated in extracurricular activities, my father would always ask me to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings before I stepped on stage. I didn’t fully understand it then, but today, I think I do. Krishna played so many roles in his life, son, friend, lover, guide, strategist, king, yet he never lost his true self. Perhaps that is one of the most beautiful things about being an actor too, to become different people, to live their emotions, their journeys, their worlds and yet, somewhere beneath every character, find your way back to yourself. Janmashtami also brings back some of the sweetest childhood memories for me”.

She spoke about the decorations, and the festive food on the occasion, as she shared, ““We would lovingly decorate Laddu Gopal, bring beautiful little Krishna dresses for him, adorn him with flowers and create lovely jhankis at home. My mom would also prepare a special bhog for Krishna, especially kheer, and of course, we would always keep his favourite makkhan for him. I think there is something so beautiful about dressing up Krishna, decorating his little space and preparing food for him with so much love. These little traditions make Janmashtami feel so warm, personal and joyful”.

“And maybe that’s also what Dahi Handi reminds me of. A single person can reach the handi, but it takes a whole team to get there. Every hand matters, every person holds the other, and the moment one person loses balance, everyone feels it. This goes for any profession. That is what Krishna means to me today, the courage to become many, without losing myself; the faith to keep doing my part, and the wisdom to surrender the rest. And Dahi Handi reminds me, you may be the one who reaches the top, but you never get there alone. May Krishna always guide you towards what is meant for you, give you the strength to do your part, and the faith to surrender the rest. Happy Janmashtami”, she added.

‘Jagadhatri’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/