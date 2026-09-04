Karishma Tanna announces name of her baby boy: A name that means sacred knowledge

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who welcomed her baby boy along with her husband Varun Bangera in July this year, has revealed the name of her child, Ved Tanna Bangera.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a creative announcing the name of her baby. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she explained the meaning behind his name.

She wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha’s blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle… VED TANNA BANGERA. A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light. With all our love, Karishma & Varun”.

Karishma and her husband Varun on July 29 stepped into parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post. They revealed that their son was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, July 29. They shared a monochrome picture of a baby’s feet with ‘he’s here’ written on a tag attached to the toes.

They wrote in the caption, "It's a boy! Karishma & Varun. Our greatest blessing. 29th July 2026”.

Alongside the image, they wrote, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun”.

Karishma and Varun started dating in 2021 and tied the knot in Mumbai in 2022. Their relationship began at a New Year’s Eve celebration, where they were introduced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Earlier, the actress shared glimpses from her August 2025 memories while hinting at how special August 2026 has been with the newest addition to her family. She took to her Instagram, and shared a string of pictures of herself with her husband Varun Bangera from their picturesque holiday in 2025. She also shared a few photographs of her baby bump during the initial time of her pregnancy.

--IANS

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