Sona Mohapatra faces an 'avalanche of political abuse' after questioning Rahul Gandhi on Himachal

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra was bombarded with abusive comments after her remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the present condition of the state of Himachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Sona took to her X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and uploaded a screenshot of the harsh comments from netizens.

Posting the screenshot on the microblogging site, she wrote, "@buzzing_beez_ ,just the latest shining Eg of the avalanche of political abuse I've received since yesterday. My suggestion to RG is a real 1 cus proof of the pudding etc? P.S My reel q'ing indiscriminate mining in Odisha's hills didn't get me this hate.Left? Liberal? (sic)."

Some of the comments read, "Ar****** like u don't know jack shit about Durga. Fuck u and fuck your BJP bhakti", and "These 'Fu****** losers will vote for BJP and thenask RG to do the work. Bh**** Modi ko vote kyu dete ho phir".

Mohapatra was trolled after she questioned Rahul Gandhi over his comments on repairing democracy.

She urged the Congress leader to work on Himachal Pradesh, governed by his party, before thinking about democracy.

Sona revealed that she was shocked by the state of the hills and rivers when she returned to Himachal Pradesh after a gap of nine years.

The singer tweeted, "Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people's mandate, don't just demand it."

Mohapatra post was in response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Modi government.

The politician had claimed that the removal of the CEC and the BJP government will help restore democracy in the country.

"Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin," he had written.

--IANS

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