Someone like Stubbs can be an x-factor for South Africa in WTC final, says Hayden

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes Tristan Stubbs can become the x-factor for South Africa in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, citing his playing style similarity with ex-England batter Kevin Pietersen.

Stubbs had batted at number five for South Africa in their recent warm-up game against Zimbabwe at Arundel and could bat at that same position when they face Australia in the WTC final at Lord’s from June 11-15. In nine Tests, Stubbs has scored 500 runs at an average of 33.33, including two centuries and a fifty.

“Someone like Tristan Stubbs, I think, can be a bit of an X-factor. Similar to the way that Kevin Peterson was in the England side against Australia, who can come out, start to dominate,” said Hayden to Star Sports.

The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa made it to their first-ever WTC final after finishing at the top of the 2023-25 standings with a 69.44-point percentage. Stubbs is also in contention to bat at number three if South Africa go in that direction, though he would be in a toss-up with Tony de Zorzi for that position.

Stubbs was recently in action for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, amassing 300 runs in 14 games at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 150.75. Though he didn’t hit a single fifty in the competition, Hayden still feels his big-hitting ability will be feared in the WTC final.

“We've seen his hitting ability through the IPLs. Not that that has a great deal of relevance, but he's a very powerful unit. A very conventional hitter of the ball. Tall, big body position, and great hands that he can hit down the ground with. So he can be a threat,” he added.

