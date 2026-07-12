Sohail Khan reveals his children live with him, ex-wife Seema visits them 3-4 times a week, has keys to his house

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Sohail Khan, who can be seen on the reality streaming show ‘Alliance’, has revealed that his kids with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh stay with him after the couple’s separation.

The latest episode of Alliance delivered one of its most talked-about moments with Seema Sajdeh's entry into the headquarters. In her video diary, she said, "Sohail aur mere beech mein kafi kalesh ho chukki hai lekin abi hum aaye hain is platform pe to play a game. Game on, Sohail (Sohail and I have had quite a few conflicts, but now we are here on this platform to play a game. Game on, Sohail)”.

Sohail welcomed her with warmth, as he said, "Muhje Seema ko dekh kar bahut aacha laga, it's good to see somebody who's your home person (Muhje Seema ko dekh kar bahut aacha laga, it's good to see somebody who's your home person)”.

Sohail Khan opened up to Nikhil Chinapa about a difficult phase in his life, as he said, "At the time kaam waam thik thak nahi chal raha tha, I was in a different mindspace at that time. As I said that time changed and because of a certain behaviour I lost out on someone I really loved”.

Reflecting on the journey later in his video diary, Sohail shared, "She is the mother of my 2 beautiful children, so pyaar se zyaada mein Seema ki izzat karta hu. Lekin yeh jo show hai yeh ek yaadgaar show rahega mere liye, though we have separated this show has got us back together to talk to each other, confide in each other, support each… woh missing link tha woh yeh show ne waapas se jod diya (She is the mother of my 2 beautiful children, so more than love, I respect Seema. But this show will remain a memorable one for me, tho we have separated, this show has brought us back together to talk to each other, confide in each other, support each other... that missing link, this show has reconnected it)”.

He shared, “Both the kids stay with me so she comes to meet the kids home so a couple days like three times a week four times a week she comes home”.

When Zaid asked, "Kabhi bhi mann kare (Whenever she wants)?”. Sohail smiled and revealed, "I have given her the keys”.

The conversation then struck an emotional chord as Sohail explained why, despite everything, their children will always come first. Sharing the philosophy they continue to live by, he said, "No stress for the kids, she and I can handle it. I don't want kids to feel that mom and dad fight or mom and dad are having an argument. We have just told them, ‘beta you have the best of both a mother and a father, first as parents but your parents they take discussion together’”.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, ‘Alliance’ streams on Prime Video.

--IANS

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