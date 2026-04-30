Sohail Khan gives a glimpse of his ‘immediate lovable family’

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan on Wednesday night, shared a warm family moment on his social media account, offering a glimpse into his “immediate lovable family.”

The actor shared a candid picture featuring his two young boys and his pet husky.

The candid picture seems to have been clicked inside a bedroom at his residence.

Sohail captioned it as, ““My immediate lovable family.”

In the picture, Sohail is seen seated on a bed alongside his two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, while their pet husky sits comfortably beside them.

For the uninitiated, Sohail Khan was earlier married to Seema Sachdev in 1998.

The couple parted ways in 2022 after over two decades of marriage and share two sons Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan whom they co-parent.

Seema has always maintained in many of her interviews that Sohail is a hands-on father to her children and is available for them at any given point of time.

On the professional front, Sohail made his acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002 opposite actress Sameera Reddy.

Over the years, he has worn multiple hats as a director and producer, and has made movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother Partner and Jai Ho with all of them featuring his megastar brother Salman Khan.

For the uninitiated, Sohail is the youngest son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and the younger brother of Arbaaz Khan and superstar Salman Khan.

Talking about Sohail’s ex-wife Seema Sachdev, she ventured into acting with the OTT series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020, which also starred Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Maheep Kapoor.

–IANS

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