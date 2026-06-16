Soha Ali Khan shares special kind of joy of visiting her alma mater with daughter Inaaya

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan has shared a deeply nostalgic moment as she visited her alma mater with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Reflecting on the experience, she spoke about the special joy of seeing the fourth generation of her family walk through the same historic campus. Taking to Instagram, Soha posted pictures featuring her posing with daughter Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu. For the caption, she wrote, “Showing your child a place that helped frame you is a special kind of joy, even in the rain. She saw Hogwarts, I saw my alma mater ... and somewhere between Harry Potter, ancient quads and family stories, I realized that she is the fourth generation in our family to walk these streets. Whether she ends up at Oxford or not, seeing it through her eyes really made for the most magical day.”

In the pictures, Soha could be seen striking candid poses for the camera. In one shot, the family is seen posing together inside Hogwarts.

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan has recently opened up about her cherished childhood toy, which she lovingly named Eliott, and how it played a meaningful role in shaping her early years. The actress also shared that she has now passed it on to her daughter, Inaaya, hoping she experiences the same joy of building her own imaginative world around it.

Soha saidin the video, "One of my most favourite summer vacation memories is just sitting with Bhai, with my sister Apa and making up stories around Elliot. One of us would start the story, another would continue it, and third would add a twist; and by the end of the afternoon, Elliot had travelled the world, solved mysteries, and made the most unlikely friends.”

--IANS

ps/