Soha Ali Khan heads out on a ‘no-alarm, no-schedule’ vacation with little Inaaya and her pup

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress and podcaster Soha Ali Khan, on Wednesday gave her fans a sneak peek into her recent rejuvenating ‘no-alarm, no-schedule’ vacation with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, their puppy and close friends.

The actress shared a video montage featuring umpteen number of fun-filled clips of her getaway.

Soha captioned the post as, “Just two mums , our girls and one dog on a weekend break - no alarms, no schedule and apparently no desire on Oreo’s part to come home! #weekend #holiday.”

In one clip, the actress can be seen enjoying a cool breezy boat ride with her daughter, puppy and friends.

In the other clip, Soha and Inaaya can be seen having a blast with their friend in the pool.

Next up is Inaaya and her young friend diving into the swimming pool.

Soha can also be seen playing snooker along with her friend, who is the mother of Inayaa’s young friend.

The kids are also seen splashing around in the pool and enjoying carefree playtime.

Meanwhile, Soha’s Lhasa pup, Oreo is seen jumping and running around everywhere out of sheer happiness.

The final glimpse of the montage features a group of staff members of the property they were put up, waving goodbye to Soha and gang.

Talking about Soha who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, is often seen taking quick breaks along with husband and daughter to unwind.

The actress is also a complete family woman and seems to love her family time as well.

On account of Easter recently, the actress was seen spending some quality time with her maternal family - her mother Sharmila Tagore, brother and sister-in-law Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor and the kids of the family.

–IANS

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