October 07, 2026 4:41 PM हिंदी

'So happy to see one of India's finest': Raina welcomes Bhuvneshwar’s India call-back

'So happy to see one of India's finest': Raina welcomes Bhuvneshwar’s India call-back

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Suresh Raina has welcomed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to India’s T20I setup after the experienced seamer was included in the 16-member squad for the five-match series against New Zealand, beginning October 22.

Bhuvneshwar, who last played a T20I for India in November 2022, has been recalled to a largely unchanged squad led by Shreyas Iyer, with his ability to extract swing expected to be particularly useful in New Zealand conditions.

The selection brings an end to a lengthy wait for the right-arm pacer, who has remained a popular figure among Indian cricket supporters despite his prolonged absence from the international setup. His recall was met with an enthusiastic response from Raina, who took to X to celebrate the veteran fast bowler’s return.

“Welcome back, Bhuvi! So happy to see one of India’s finest and most skilful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side, this comeback is thoroughly deserved. Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial. Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back,” Suresh Raina wrote on X.

Bhuvneshwar’s recall comes with India preparing for a tour where conditions could offer assistance to a bowler of his skill set. The New Zealand leg begins with the first T20I on October 22, followed by four more matches in the series.

For Raina, however, the significance of the selection extends beyond the conditions or the numbers. His message focused on the journey that has taken Bhuvneshwar from his early cricketing days in Uttar Pradesh through years of IPL and international cricket before earning another opportunity with India.

The 36-year-old seamer has considerable experience in the shortest format for the national side. Bhuvneshwar has played 87 T20Is for India and has taken 90 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 6.96 and an average of 23.10.

His return also adds an established international option to India’s pace attack as the team looks ahead to the New Zealand assignment. The selection panel has retained much of the group currently involved in the ongoing T20I campaign against the West Indies, with Bhuvneshwar being the notable addition.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Mivi One 5G goes on sale with Flipkart Big Billion Days; price starting at Rs 11,999

Mivi One 5G goes on sale with Flipkart Big Billion Days; price starting at Rs 11,999

Swami Avdheshanand Giri lauds PM Modi's governance, hails 'uninterrupted devotion' to nation

Swami Avdheshanand Giri lauds PM Modi's governance, hails 'uninterrupted devotion' to nation

PV Sindhu makes winning return as Indian women’s singles campaign takes a hit in the Arctic Open BWF Super 500 in Vantaa, Finland. Photo credit: BWF

Arctic Open: Sindhu makes winning return as Indian women’s singles campaign takes a hit

Millben calls PM Modi ‘beacon of Indian dream’

Millben calls PM Modi ‘beacon of Indian dream’

Adnan Sami remembers mother Naureen Sami Khan on her death anniversary: ‘I carry you with me in every breath’

Adnan Sami remembers mother Naureen Sami Khan on her death anniversary: ‘I carry you with me in every breath’

I'll be giving my best to make the side successful, says Ganguly on joining DC as head coach

I'll be giving my best to make the side successful, says Ganguly on joining DC as head coach

2026 Nobel in Chemistry goes to duo for solving century-old mystery

2026 Nobel in Chemistry goes to duo for solving century-old mystery

Michelle Yeoh rules out taking up direction

Michelle Yeoh rules out taking up direction

'I don’t mind playing second fiddle': Ishan lauds Iyer's approach in maiden T20I ton

'I don’t mind playing second fiddle’: Ishan lauds Iyer's approach in maiden T20I ton

China Open: Swiatek brushes aside Jovic to reach QF

China Open: Swiatek brushes aside Jovic to reach QF