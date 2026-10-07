'So happy to see one of India's finest': Raina welcomes Bhuvneshwar’s India call-back

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Suresh Raina has welcomed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to India’s T20I setup after the experienced seamer was included in the 16-member squad for the five-match series against New Zealand, beginning October 22.

Bhuvneshwar, who last played a T20I for India in November 2022, has been recalled to a largely unchanged squad led by Shreyas Iyer, with his ability to extract swing expected to be particularly useful in New Zealand conditions.

The selection brings an end to a lengthy wait for the right-arm pacer, who has remained a popular figure among Indian cricket supporters despite his prolonged absence from the international setup. His recall was met with an enthusiastic response from Raina, who took to X to celebrate the veteran fast bowler’s return.

“Welcome back, Bhuvi! So happy to see one of India’s finest and most skilful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side, this comeback is thoroughly deserved. Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial. Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back,” Suresh Raina wrote on X.

Bhuvneshwar’s recall comes with India preparing for a tour where conditions could offer assistance to a bowler of his skill set. The New Zealand leg begins with the first T20I on October 22, followed by four more matches in the series.

For Raina, however, the significance of the selection extends beyond the conditions or the numbers. His message focused on the journey that has taken Bhuvneshwar from his early cricketing days in Uttar Pradesh through years of IPL and international cricket before earning another opportunity with India.

The 36-year-old seamer has considerable experience in the shortest format for the national side. Bhuvneshwar has played 87 T20Is for India and has taken 90 wickets, maintaining an economy rate of 6.96 and an average of 23.10.

His return also adds an established international option to India’s pace attack as the team looks ahead to the New Zealand assignment. The selection panel has retained much of the group currently involved in the ongoing T20I campaign against the West Indies, with Bhuvneshwar being the notable addition.

--IANS

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