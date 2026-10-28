Sneha Khanwalkar on ‘Puranpoli’ featuring Vijay Varma: It has very playful, infectious energy to it

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Sneha Khanwalkar has come out with a new track titled “Puranpoli” for Diwali featuring Vijay Varma, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kratex, Ganesh Chandanshive. The singer said the idea is to get people to let go, enjoy themselves, and simply dance.

The track is set to step beyond its cinematic setting with a standalone music video releasing on October 28. Originally part of filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s segment in Lust Stories 3, the song is now gearing up to find a wider audience with its infectious energy and playful musical spirit.

Lust Stories 3 consists of four short film segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Speaking about the song and its festive release, Sneha Khanwalkar said in a statement, “‘Puranpoli’ has a very playful and infectious energy to it, and I love how the song brings together different musical influences with a sense of fun.”

With its distinctive musical identity, lively visuals and an ensemble that brings together familiar faces from cinema and music, Puranpoli will add a fresh, playful beat to the Diwali season. The music video releases on October 28.

“With Diwali around the corner, it felt like the perfect time to take it beyond the film and bring it to audiences as a standalone music video. The idea is to get people to let go, enjoy themselves and simply dance,” she said.

Sneha added: “Having Vijay, Vikramaditya, Kratex and Ganesh Chandanshive come together for the video makes the experience even more special. I hope it becomes a part of everyone’s festive celebrations.”

Sneha Khanwalkar is best known for her score for the film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and also for Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2. She is only the second woman to gain a nomination in this category 28 years after Usha Khanna.

--IANS

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