October 27, 2026 3:40 PM हिंदी

Smriti loses No.1 ODI batter spot, Harmanpreet, Deepti rise in ICC rankings

Smriti loses No.1 ODI batter spot, Harmanpreet, Deepti rise in ICC rankings

Dubai, Oct 27 (IANS) India skipper Smriti Mandhana lost her position at the top of the Women’s ODI batting rankings, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma made significant gains following their performances in the ongoing series against Zimbabwe.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ODI batting rankings after Mandhana lost valuable ranking points for scores of 32 and zero in India’s first two matches against Zimbabwe. Mandhana scored 32 in the opening ODI before being dismissed for a duck in the second match.

India have already clinched the three-match series in Vadodara after winning the first two games, with several players making progress in the latest rankings update.

Former India captain Harmanpreet moved up two places to eighth among ODI batters, while Deepti climbed four spots to 23rd in the same category. Both players scored centuries in the second ODI, earning significant gains in the rankings.

Deepti also moved up two places to fourth among ODI all-rounders and gained one spot to eighth in the ODI bowlers’ rankings. India pacer Kranti Gaud climbed two places to 25th among ODI bowlers, while young batter Pratika Rawal rose seven spots to a career-best 21st in the ODI batting rankings.

India players also made gains in the latest T20I rankings. Shafali Verma moved up one place to third among T20I batters, while Mandhana climbed one spot to fourth following the conclusion of India’s series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe players also registered improvements in the ODI batting rankings. Modester Mupachikwa moved up five places to 39th, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano gained four spots to 47th, while Beloved Biza made the biggest jump among the trio, rising 16 places to 56th.

Elsewhere, Australia’s Ash Gardner climbed nine places to 19th among T20I batters following the recent series against New Zealand. Australian bowlers Georgia Wareham and Kim Garth moved up to joint seventh and joint 10th, respectively.

New Zealand’s Bree Illing rose six places to 17th among T20I bowlers, while Nensi Patel climbed to 29th following the trans-Tasman series.

--IANS

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