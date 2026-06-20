Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Television superstar-turned-politician Smriti Irani extended birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on June 20.

The actress further described her journey from a small village to the highest constitutional office in the country as "extraordinary."

Taking to her official work account that goes by the name, Smriti Irani Office, Smriti shared a picture of herself presenting a bouquet of yellow roses to the President and penned a powerful note celebrating Murmu's inspiring life and public service.

Sharing the post, Irani wrote, "From a small village to the highest constitutional office of our Republic, your journey reflects extraordinary courage, resilience, and commitment to public service.” She added, “You continue to inspire millions across the nation, reaffirming that determination and purpose can overcome every obstacle. Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and divine grace always."

Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff had also taken to his social media account to extend his birthday greetings to the President.

Jackie wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes to the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu! Wishing you a year ahead filled with good health and peace.”

Talking about President Droupadi Murmu, she is the 15th President of India, and is widely regarded as a trailblazer in Indian politics.

She went on to become India's first tribal President and the second woman to hold the nation's highest constitutional office.

The honourable President was born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, into a Santhali tribal family,

Before taking over the presidency in July 2022, she served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021, becoming the first tribal woman to hold the post in the state.

Murmu has also been a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2009 and held many ministerial portfolios, including Commerce and Transport, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development.

–IANS

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