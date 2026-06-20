June 20, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Television superstar-turned-politician Smriti Irani extended birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on June 20.

The actress further described her journey from a small village to the highest constitutional office in the country as "extraordinary."

Taking to her official work account that goes by the name, Smriti Irani Office, Smriti shared a picture of herself presenting a bouquet of yellow roses to the President and penned a powerful note celebrating Murmu's inspiring life and public service.

Sharing the post, Irani wrote, "From a small village to the highest constitutional office of our Republic, your journey reflects extraordinary courage, resilience, and commitment to public service.” She added, “You continue to inspire millions across the nation, reaffirming that determination and purpose can overcome every obstacle. Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and divine grace always."

Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff had also taken to his social media account to extend his birthday greetings to the President.

Jackie wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes to the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu! Wishing you a year ahead filled with good health and peace.”

Talking about President Droupadi Murmu, she is the 15th President of India, and is widely regarded as a trailblazer in Indian politics.

She went on to become India's first tribal President and the second woman to hold the nation's highest constitutional office.

The honourable President was born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, into a Santhali tribal family,

Before taking over the presidency in July 2022, she served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021, becoming the first tribal woman to hold the post in the state.

Murmu has also been a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2009 and held many ministerial portfolios, including Commerce and Transport, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster? (Photo: Mamitha Baiju/X)

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster?

Madhoo revealed how being rejected from her first audition changed her

Madhoo reveals how her role went to Kimi Katkar

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0 (Credit: X/@Albiroja)

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released (Photo Credit: Srinivasaa Silver Screen/X)

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home