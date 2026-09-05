Smriti Irani shares team pic with ‘Kyunki’ co-stars, recalls 20-year-old bond

Mumbai, September 5 (IANS) Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani recently was seen clicking a picture with her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi team, and called it a friendship that has lasted for nearly two decades.

In a social media post, Smriti shared a picture featuring Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Ritu Chaudhary, Ashlesha Savant, Sumeet Sachdev, Ravee Gupta and Sandeep Baswana, bringing together members of the show's much-loved Virani family.

Sharing the picture, Smriti wrote, “20 saal mile nahi...phir mile toh laga,kabhi bichhde hi nahi.” She further captioned the reunion, “Pagal paltan”, tagging her former co-stars.

For the uninitiated, Hiten played Karan Virani, Gauri portrayed Nandini Virani, Ritu played Shobha Virani, Ashlesha essayed Teesha Mehta Virani, Sumeet was seen as Gautam Virani, Ravee played Damini Virani, while Sandeep portrayed Sahil Virani.

The picture seems to be more of a screenshot from a video call, with the actors catching up virtually. A smaller frame at the bottom also features Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Sawant.

Talking about the show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, it premiered in 2000 and was produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

The show evolved around the Virani family and centred on Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani.

The show became a television phenomenon during its eight-year run, with its characters becoming household names.

Hiten Tejwani plays Karan Virani, Gauri Pradhan essays the character of Nandini Nandini. Sumeet Sachdev played Gautam “Gomzy” Virani, the eldest son of Tulsi and Mihir, while Ashlesha Savant portrayed Teesha Mehta Virani, Gautam's second wife.

Ravee Gupta played Damini, Gautam's third wife, while Ritu Chaudhary essayed Shobha Virani, Tulsi and Mihir's daughter.

The show which first aired in the year 2000, went on to attend the cult status in the genre of Indian daily soaps.

The second season of the show kickstarted from August 2026.

–IANS

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