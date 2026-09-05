September 05, 2026 4:37 PM हिंदी

Bharti Singh on Teacher's Day: Best lessons often come with a lot of laughter

Bharti Singh on Teacher's Day: Best lessons often come with a lot of laughter

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Popular comedian and television host, Bharti Singh, remembered all those who helped shape the person she is today this Teacher's Day.

Bharti, who is busy with the 'Indian Game Show' at the moment, said that the experience made her realize that it does not matter if you are a teacher in a classroom or a game show; the best lessons are learned with a side of laughter.

The 'Laughter Chefs' host shared, “Teacher’s Day always brings back so many memories of school and the teachers who shaped us in their own way. Interestingly, on 'Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh', I got to experience a completely different side of being a teacher when I played one for Harssh and the other celebrities. Of course, my classroom was far from a traditional one, it was full of masti, laughter and punishments. But honestly, it made me realise that whether you are teaching in a classroom or on a game show, the best lessons are often the ones that come with a lot of laughter."

"This Teacher’s Day, I want to thank every teacher who has made learning fun and memorable for their students," she added.

Bharti's husband and 'Indian Game Show' co-host Harssh Limbachiyaa added that he sees Teacher’s Day as an opportunity to acknowledge the people who have guided us, shaped our thinking and taught us lessons that go beyond textbooks.

Talking about the show, he added, "On 'Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh', we had a special Teacher’s Day episode where the entire atmosphere turned into a fun classroom, and it was a refreshing reminder of those school days. Being part of such a playful and entertaining setup made me appreciate how memorable teachers can make even the simplest lessons. The episode brings together the nostalgia of school, the madness of the game show, and a lot of laughter, making it a special Teacher’s Day celebration.”

--IANS

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