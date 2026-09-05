John Kokken thanks Ajith Kumar on Teachers' Day; says 'Your words became my strength, your guidance my direction!'

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Well known Malayalam actor John Kokken penned a note of gratitude to Tamil star Ajith Kumar on Teachers's Day on Saturday, saying "Your words become my strength, your guidance became my direction and your belief in me became the courage to move forward."

Taking to his X timeline to pen a Teachers' Day wish to Ajith Kumar, the actor wrote, "A great teacher doesn’t just teach lessons from a book; they awaken dreams, build confidence, and inspire us to become the best version of ourselves. Your words became my strength, your guidance became my direction, and your belief in me became the courage to move forward."

He went on to say, "On this Teacher’s Day, I thank you for being more than a teacher — you have been an inspiration, a mentor, and a guiding light. Whatever I achieve in life, a part of that success will always belong to you Ajith Kumar Sir."

The actor, who wished everyone a Happy Teachers' Day, in particular, also wished all the teachers who had made a difference to people's lives.

He concluded the note saying he was eagerly waiting for the release of the docu film on Ajith's efforts on the race track, 'Gladiators'. "Waiting for #gladiatorsinpursuitofchallenges VAATHIYAARE. #teachers #teachersday #ajithkumar," he wrote.

This is not the first time that the actor has thanked Ajith Kumar. Three years ago, John Kokken had said that he was grateful to God for having met, known and learnt from Ajithkumar.

Taking to X to pen a post of gratitude to Ajith Kumar on the occasion of Teachers' Day in 2023, John Kokken wrote, "From watching you in 'Billa' to working with you in 'Veeram' and working with you again in #AK61, it's been a long journey."

"I am grateful to God for meeting you, knowing you and learning from you in this lifetime and I shall always love you Ajith Kumar sir. Thank you for welcoming me the very first time and always with your humility and smile. Thank you for the respect you gave me even when I was a nobody. Thank you for guiding me when I was a novice in the film industry and had no clue about anything," he had said.

"Thank you for the words of encouragement when I needed them the most. Thank you for always inspiring me with your hardwork and kindness. Thank you for teaching me to never give up. Thank you for being you Ajith Sir," he added.

He had ended the note saying, "I have had a lot of teachers in my life but the best life lessons I have learnt from you sir. I shall always be grateful to you for your kindness and love you forever."

--IANS

mkr/