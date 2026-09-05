Sharman Joshi concludes 'Golmaal 5' shoot, calls reuniting with Ajay Devgn 'beautiful opportunity'

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Sharman Joshi, who is making a return to the beloved series with 'Golmaal 5' after a long time, has wrapped up the shoot for the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Sharman further shed light on his experience of reuniting with Ajay Devgn, describing it as a 'beautiful opportunity'.

“Ajay sir ke saath Golmaal mein kaam karna mere liye bahut hi khoobsurat opportunity rahi hai, jo mujhe dobara mili hai. Maine is journey ko bahut enjoy kiya hai (Working with Ajay sir in Golmaal has been a very beautiful opportunity for me, which I got once again. I have truly enjoyed this journey),” he said.

He further shared that, along with the completion of the shoot, the post-production work for 'Golmaal 5' is also underway simultaneously.

The 'Style' actor added, “Humne film ki shooting complete kar li hai aur post-production ka kaam bhi chal raha hai. Bahut jald hum yeh film aap sabke saamne lekar aayenge (“We have completed the shooting of the film and the post‑production work is also in progress. Very soon, we will be bringing this film to all of you.).”

Sharman will be seen reprising his role as Laxman in the latest instalment of the 'Golmaal' franchise.

The filming for 'Golmaal 5' commenced in March this year with an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi.

The movie went on the floor on filmmaker Rohit Shetty's birthday.

Expressing his excitement, the director mentioned on social media, "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

--IANS

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