Anushka Kaushik says ‘Bappi Da’s music has a very special place in all our hearts’ as she pays tribute on Janmashtami

Mumbai, September 5 (IANS) Actress Anushka Kaushik is all set to celebrate the magic of the retro era as she pays tribute to legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri at a special Dahi Handi celebration.

Speaking about the tribute, Anushka said, “Bappi Da’s music has a very special place in all our hearts. His songs were not just music; they became memories for so many of us. I feel truly honoured to pay tribute to him through my performance. I want to bring the energy, colour and spirit of the retro era to the stage and hopefully make everyone sing along and celebrate his music with me. Performing in front of such a large crowd makes it even more special.”

The actress will take the stage in front of nearly 2,000 people and present a special retro-style performance on the song ‘Kaisi Hai Ye Shaam Aaj Ki’, making the evening a musical tribute to the golden era of Hindi film music.

The performance comes at an exciting time for Anushka, who is gearing up for the song launch of her upcoming film The Mushrooms, presented by Lasaki Mediaworks and directed by Srija Barua Nalawade.

Anushka will perform to ‘Kaisi Hai Ye Shaam Aaj Ki’ alongside her co-star Abhijeet Nalawade, bringing a distinct retro flavour to the Dahi Handi celebrations.

Their presentation of ‘Kaisi Hai Ye Shaam Aaj Ki’ will also give audiences a glimpse into the musical world of The Mushrooms ahead of its song launch.

Talking about Bappi Lahiri, he was fondly known as Bappi Da and the ‘Disco King’, popularised disco music in Indian cinema and delivered several memorable tracks across his career. Some of his best-known songs include ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja’, ‘I Am A Disco Dancer’, ‘Pag Ghungroo Baandh’, ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’, ‘Inteha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki’, ‘Chalte Chalte’ and ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’.

Lahiri passed away in Mumbai on February 15, 2022, at the age of 69 after suffering from obstructive sleep apnea and recurrent chest infection.

–IANS

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