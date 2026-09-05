'I thought only Wimbledon was played on grass': Internet reacts to Sabalenka's weed smell complaint

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Social Media users put their weight behind two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka after she complained about "someone smoking weed", which prompted her to briefly halt play midway through her round three match against Kamilla Rakhimova at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sabalenka complained to the chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore about the apparent weed smell and later also joked that she "might get high" due to it. Following Sabalenka's 6-3, 6-4 win, social media has been buzzing over the alleged cannabis smell, as users backed the World No.1.

"'Sabalenka halts play over cannabis smell' - I thought only Wimbledon was played on grass," former Labour MP for Cardiff West, Kevin Brennan, wrote in a caption on social media as he shared the BBC report.

"Aryna Sabalenka had to speak to the umpire mid-match at the U.S. Open due to someone smoking weed: 'Someone is smoking weed. Do you mind? Because it’s so strong,'" a user wrote on X. Another user questioned whether smoking is allowed near the courts. "Are you allowed to smoke?" a user asked.

Users were also finding the stuff a bit humorous, as one wrote, "Aryna Sabalenka literally had to stop the match cause someone in the crowd was smoking weed. She just doesn't know that's stress reliever that's Remove the Stress and helping her To Win."

Another user called the incident an "embarrassment" for the city. "A professional tennis player had to stop a U.S. Open match today because someone was smoking marijuana in the stadium. That is an embarrassment for New York.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka paused her third-round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, told the umpire the smell was too strong, then still won 6-3, 6-4. Afterwards, she said fans can smoke whatever they want, just not next to the court," a user wrote.

"We as a society are letting too much bulls**t happen. I am not a tennis fan - But this is a significant event. And people should act appropriately, as the attendees are paying and the players competing in a significant event," another user wrote on X.

Sabalenka was also asked about the incident during her post-match press conference. "How much of a high are you on over here compared to the other majors?" a reporter asked Sabalenka in the presser.

"High? The level? Now I can only hear weed stuff. If they’re gonna keep smoking, I might get high," she replied.

"I was like, guys, you can do whatever. You can smoke, whatever. You can relax as much as you can. But please don’t do it around the tennis courts. It’s a bit tricky to handle that smell while you’re trying to compete at your best," she added.

On being asked whether this was the first time she smelled weed, the World No.1 replied, "That strong? Yeah. Also because it was a bit windy. I don’t know if it was coming from the crowd or the outside because the wind blows it into the stadium. I just hope they’re gonna be a bit more aware of that stuff."

--IANS

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