July 08, 2026 11:44 AM हिंदी

Smriti Irani on self-worth: World doesn't need another version of someone else

Smriti Irani on self-worth: World doesn't need another version of someone else

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Television star and politician Smriti Irani has penned an empowering message celebrating womanhood and individuality.

Talking about the song "Voilà," originally performed by Barbara Pravi and later popularised by Emma, the actress-politician asked women to embrace their authentic selves, speak their truth and never let self-doubt diminish their worth, reminding them that the world needs them just as they are.

Sharing a picture of herself sitting right next to a modern painting of a goddess, Smriti wrote: “Barbara Pravi sang it. Emma carried it into the hearts of millions. Two extraordinary women. Two different journeys. One timeless reminder.”

She said that every woman has a voice worthy of being heard.

Smriti added: “A story worthy of being told. A life worthy of being seen. A spirit worthy of being valued. We spend so much of our lives trying to become who the world expects us to be that we sometimes forget the quiet courage it takes to simply become ourselves.”

The actress further mentioned: “So, if today you are wrestling with self-doubt, wondering if you are enough, or shrinking yourself to fit someone else’s idea of who you should be—don’t.

Take up space. Speak your truth. Own your scars. Celebrate your strength.”

“Because the world doesn’t need another version of someone else. It needs you. Voilà… here I am #beyou #wednesdaywisdom.”

Smriti had recently reprised her role as Tulsi Virani for the second edition of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which first went on air in 2000.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is a family drama revolving around Tulsi Virani and the influential Virani family.

The first installment of the show featured an ensemble cast including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Ronit Roy, Sudha Shivpuri, Apara Mehta, Mandira Bedi, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Mouni Roy, and several others.

After 25 years, the reprised version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on air in August 2025.

--IANS

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