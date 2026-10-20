October 20, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

Smriti Irani on ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' coming to an: Until we find each other again

Smriti Irani on ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' coming to an: Until we find each other again

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor and politician Smriti Irani penned an emotional note on social media as the iconic ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' comes to an.

Calling the entire journey 'a roller coaster' ride, Smriti shared that they ended up making several memories on the sets that she and the rest of the team will cherish forever.

Dropping a couple of precious moments from the show on her official handle, she penned, "It was nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life. The heart never tired, the mind kept pace, and the soul stirred with every twist and turn. (sic)."

"And somewhere in that beautiful churn of emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings, we created little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall. Until our stories find each other again… (red heart emoticon) #kyunki Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte (Red heart emoticons)," she added.

Earlier today, Ektaa Kapoor also bid goodbye to the iconic show with an emotional post on social media.

She admitted that 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' has played a significant role in making her what she is today.

Looking back in time, she penned, "Last ep of Kyuki today ! Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyuki forever (Red heart emoji). It’s made me who I am. It’s time to say bye to the show that we were to do for 167 eps but ended up doing for 450 eps. Love always for my Kyuki. Until we meet again (Folded hands emoji)."

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' premiered on 29 July 2025 on StarPlus and streams digitally on JioHotstar.

A sequel and reboot of the iconic show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', it marked the return of the iconic pair of Smriti and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir.

--IANS

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