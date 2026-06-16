Smriti Irani meets Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Karishma Tanna: The baby is having a baby

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress and politician Smriti Irani reunited with her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' co-star Karishma Tanna and even dropped a glimpse from the meet on her official social media handle.

Smriti took to her Instagram and posted a happy selfie with the mom-to-be.

She recalled how she still remembers Karishma as the lanky teenager she often found running through the corridors of a television set.

Wishing the 'Sanju' actress on her new journey, Smriti penned a note saying, "The baby is having a baby. And somewhere in my heart, I’m still looking at that lanky teenager racing through the corridors of a television set, unaware of the remarkable woman she would become. (sic)"

"God bless you, Tanna. May your journey into motherhood be filled with grace, laughter, good health, and immeasurable love. The next role of your life awaits—and I know you’ll be brilliant in it. @karishmaktanna", she added.

Earlier today, Karishma also treated the netizens with snippets of her meeting with Smriti.

The 'Scoop' actress dropped a photo with Smriti on her Insta Stories and called the fun reunion a “full circle moment.”

Expressing her joy and gratitude on meeting Smriti again years after "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" Karishma wrote, “Started my journey with her in Kyunki. And some years later, here we are. Full circle moment. Thank you @smritiiraniofficial This was truly special!”.

Back in April, Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera announced that they are expecting their first child with a heartfelt post on social media.

“A little Miracle , Our greatest gift — August 2026,” read the caption.

In May, Karishma uploaded images from her South Indian Tulu-style baby shower with the caption, “Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together. Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined. From the poojas and family blessings to the warmth and love in every ritual, the entire day felt so pure, emotional, and deeply special for both of us and our little baby.”

--IANS

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