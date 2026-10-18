Smriti Irani hilariously calls co-star Rohit Suchanti ‘gadha’: ‘Aaj kal ke hero bado ki baat kyun nahi maante’

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Smriti Irani had a hilarious response to her co-star Rohit Suchanti’s heartfelt post, in which he thanked her for making the past year special and inspiring the entire unit.

Reacting to his post, Smriti hilariously called him a “gadha” (donkey) in the caption section for not following her instructions about Instagram collaborations.

Rohit took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with Smriti and actress Prachi Singh.

He wrote in the caption: “Last one year has been the most special year for all of us only & only because of you Smriti. Maam Genuinely whatever I write will never do justice to what we feel for you !! Only admiration & respect for you. Thank you for sharing your experience with us and motivating each and every member of the unit. Every moment spent with you will always be cherished and remembered.”

The actor added: “We Love you. Thank you For Everything. See you in Delhi someday !! Ghar ka khana khane aayenge. Also the 2nd picture just shows the actual bond we shared throughout the journey of this show. You’re the best.”

Taking to the comment section, Smriti quipped: “Tu shuddh roop se gadha hai re… tujhe maine collab ke baare mein kya kaha tha? Re me & Prachi Singh. Aaj kal ke hero bado ki baat kyun nahi maante… Short-term memory loss ka sabse bada udaharan…Tujhe Insta samjhate samjhate serial mein mere baal safed ho gaye”

(You are absolutely a donkey…. What did I tell you about the collab? Re me and Prachi Singh. Why don’t today’s heroes listen to their elders? The biggest example of short-term memory loss! My hair turned grey during the show trying to explain Instagram to you.)

Rohit gained fame for his lead role as Rishi Oberoi in Ekta Kapoor's Bhagya Lakshmi. He earned wider recognition for portraying Angad Virani in legendary soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and it's spin-off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain.

--IANS

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