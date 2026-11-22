Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, once spoke about how the couple manage and respect each other’s difference in faith.

An old clip from the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, hosted by Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, shows Gauri talking about her family values.

In the video, KJo asked Gauri, “Religious differences, how does that form a place in your marriage today”?

Responding to the same, the interior designer said, “The Hindu part of me which is very strong, but the thing is that Aryan is so into Shahrukh that he would follow his religion, I feel. He'll always say I'm a Muslim and when he tells this to my mother, she is like, ‘What do you mean?’”.

Kjo then interjected, “She gets a little upset when that happens”?

She shared, “She doesn't get upset, she's, dealing with it, but it's true. I respect Shahrukh's religion and, but that doesn't mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that”.

“I think everybody is an individual and they should follow their, Shahrukh would not disrespect my religion”, she added.

SRK and his family have often been cited as an example of religious harmony and secular values in Bollywood. Shah Rukh, a Muslim, married Gauri, who comes from a Hindu Punjabi family, in 1991. The couple have three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

The couple has consciously raised them with an appreciation of both religious traditions. In an earlier documentary, Shah Rukh revealed that the family's prayer room at Mannat houses the Quran alongside idols of Hindu deities, while the family celebrates Diwali, Eid and Christmas together. He also shared that his children recite the Gayatri Mantra, while he says 'Bismillah' alongside them. In a memorable appearance on Dance Plus 5 in 2020, he summed up his philosophy with the words, "My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and my kids are Hindustan”.

--IANS

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