New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Hours before the close of window for paying fee for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) 2027 Session-1 registration, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Sunday that as many as 13.10 lakh aspirants had already completed the formalities and deposited fee.

Advising others to complete the formalities before the 11:50 p.m. deadline on Sunday, the NTA on social media platform X said, "Reminder: Today is the Last Date for JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 Registration without Late Fee! So far, 15,04,866 registration forms have been submitted, and 13,10,493 candidates have successfully completed the fee payment."

"Last Date (Without Late Fee): November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 p.m. Late Fee Notice: Register quickly! From tomorrow, a late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. The last date to register with a late fee is November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 p.m. Complete your registration process today!" the NTA added.

Till November 16, the NTA had received 7,04,316 applications along with fee.

In a post on social media platform X, the NTA had said as many as 9,05,144 candidates have registered on the website but only 7,04,316 have completed the fee submission process.

The NTA had on X said, "Hey future engineers! Are you excited for your JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 journey? Let's complete your registration one simple step at a time: 1. Upload your documents 2. Fill in your details 3.Complete the fee payment 4.Download your confirmation page. You're in great company! Over 7,04,316 friends have already finished their process. Complete yours by November 22."

Last week, for JEE (Main) 2027, the NTA reminded applicants not to leave their online application halfway.

The NTA said, "Candidates are advised to log in using their own DigiLocker/JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at subsequent stages of the application process."

It added that candidates are advised to do Re-KYC through DigiLocker before filling out the JEE (Main) 2027 online application form to ensure that their latest details are fetched. Candidates can click here for the process.

For aspirants abroad in mind, the NTA issued an advisory to simplify the process of Aadhaar status and nationality-related category selection by JEE (Main) 2027 applicants in the country and abroad.

In a message on X, the NTA said, "Let's simplify which category to select for JEE (Main) 2027 registration. Make sure your application reflects the exact match for your citizenship and Aadhaar status: Indian Nationals: Indian citizens, including NRIs with an Aadhaar card; Foreign Nationals: Foreign citizens and OCI cardholders; NRIs Having No Aadhaar: NRIs holding an Indian passport without Aadhaar."

--IANS

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