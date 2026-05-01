Boost to Naval firepower as sixth Project 17A ship 'Mahendragiri' delivered

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Mahendragiri, the sixth ship of Nilgiri-class (Project 17A), was delivered to the Indian Navy on Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in achieving self-reliance in warship design and construction, an official said on Friday.

Project 17A frigates are versatile multi-mission platforms designed to address current and emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

Project 17A (P17A) of the Indian Navy consists seven advanced stealth guided-missile frigates.

The seven ships, known as the Nilgiri-class, are: INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri, INS Udaygiri, INS Taragiri, INS Vindhyagiri, INS Mahendragiri, and a seventh unnamed ship.

The state-of-the-art frigate Mahendragiri reflects a quantum leap in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation, and survivability, and stands as an admirable symbol of Aatmanirbharta in warship building, said a statement.

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai), P17A frigates reflect a generational leap in indigenous ship design, stealth, survivability, and combat capability. Driven by the philosophy of Integrated Construction, the ship was built and delivered within envisaged timelines.

The P17A ships are fitted with an advanced weapon and sensor suite as compared to the P17 (Shivalik-class).

These ships are configured with Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, comprising a diesel engine and a gas turbine that drive a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) on each shaft, and a state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), said the statement.

The potent weapon and sensor suite comprises anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare systems, it said.

Mahendragiri is the sixth P17A ship to be delivered to Indian Navy in the span of less than 17 months from the delivery of the first P17A (Nilgiri) by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), on December 20, 2024, said the statement.

Delivery of Mahendragiri showcases the design, shipbuilding, and engineering prowess of the nation, and reflects Navy’s unrelenting focus on Aatmanirbharta in both ship design and shipbuilding.

With an indigenous content of 75 per cent, the project has involved over 200 MSMEs at MDSL and has enabled employment generation of approximately 4,000 personnel directly and more than 10,000 personnel indirectly, said the statement.

--IANS

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