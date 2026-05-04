Blockx storms into Top 40, Fils returns to Top 20 in latest ATP Rankings after Madrid Open shake-up

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The latest ATP Rankings have witnessed significant movement following an action-packed clay swing, with Alexander Blockx emerging as the biggest riser after a breakthrough campaign at the Mutua Madrid Open.

The 21-year-old Belgian has climbed 33 places to a career-high World No. 36 after reaching his maiden ATP Tour semifinal. Having entered April without a single tour-level clay win, Blockx transformed his fortunes by first making the third round in Monte-Carlo and then producing a stunning run in Madrid. His giant-killing spree included wins over top names such as Felix Auger-Aliassime and former champion Casper Ruud.

Frenchman Arthur Fils has also continued his upward trajectory, jumping eight places to World No. 17. Returning from a long-term back injury earlier this year, Fils has quickly rediscovered rhythm, capturing the Barcelona ATP 500 title before extending his winning streak to nine matches in Madrid. His run was eventually halted in the semifinals by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, but the performance marks his return to the Top 20 for the first time since September.

Another young talent making headlines is Rafael Jodar, who has surged to a career-best No. 34. The 19-year-old thrilled home fans in Madrid by reaching his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal, highlighted by a breakthrough Top-10 victory over Alex de Minaur and a win against fellow teenager Joao Fonseca. His rapid rise is remarkable, considering he was ranked outside the Top 900 just over a year ago.

Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo has climbed to No. 35 after regaining form with a title-winning run at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger 175 event, where he defeated Zizou Bergs in the final. Meanwhile, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz has moved up 10 spots to No. 53 after reaching the final in Cagliari, continuing his comeback from knee surgery. His run included a notable win over Matteo Berrettini before losing to Matteo Arnaldi in the final.

Elsewhere, several players have registered notable gains within the Top 100. Daniil Medvedev has edged up to No. 9, while Flavio Cobolli (No. 12), Jiri Lehecka (No. 13) and Valentin Vacherot (No. 16) have all reached career-best or joint career-best rankings.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie has climbed four spots to No. 19, while Bergs sits at a career-high No. 39. Among other risers are Vit Kopriva (No. 55), Thiago Agustin Tirante (No. 69), Dino Prizmic (No. 79), Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (No. 84), Daniel Merida (No. 86), Wu Yibing (No. 88) and Martin Landaluce (No. 94), all making significant strides.

With the clay season in full swing, the rankings continue to reflect the emergence of a new generation alongside the resurgence of established names, setting the stage for an intriguing lead-up to Roland Garros.

--IANS

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