May 04, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

PM Modi, HM Shah hail hat-trick mandate in Assam; promise to speed up state's transformation

PM Modi, HM Shah hail hat-trick mandate in Assam; promise to speed up state's transformation

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the resounding victory for the BJP in Assam, describing the hat-trick mandate for the party as the affirmation of people’s faith and trust in the double-engine government under Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again!,” said the Prime Minister in a post on X ahead of his participation in the victory celebrations at the party headquarters in the national capital.

“The BJP-NDA’s win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance’s emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people’s lives,” he wrote further on X.

Prime Minister thanked the brothers and sisters of Assam for reposing trust in BJP for the third consecutive term and promised to constantly work towards state’s transformation.

Lauding the endeavour of countless party workers, he said, “I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade. Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people.”

Home Minister Amit Shah too thanked the people of Assam for hat-trick mandate to BJP-led government, having completed 10 years in power, in the state and said that this was endorsement of people’s faith in double-engine government to build a secure, peaceful and progressive state.

“This consistent third major victory for the NDA in Assam is a testament to the unwavering trust in the BJP's 'double engine' government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This government has transformed Assam from a land of unrest to a land of hope and development,” he said in a post on X.

He further said that this affection has only strengthened BJP-led NDA government’s resolve to deliver even better services to and fulfill people’s hopes and aspirations.

--IANS

ms/pgh

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