BCB initiates election process, dissolves regional committees in key overhaul

Dhaka, May 4 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has outlined a series of important administrative decisions after the third meeting of its Ad-hoc Committee, held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday. This meeting signalled key structural changes and the start of its electoral process.

In a significant move that impacts regional cricket governance, the Board confirmed it will dissolve several committees immediately. “The Board has decided to dissolve, with immediate effect, the previously constituted Ad-hoc Committees of the Regional Cricket Associations of Chattogram, Sylhet, and Barishal,” BCB said in a statement.

This decision is expected to enable a new administrative setup in these regions, ensuring better alignment with the Board’s long-term governance plans.

The BCB also took formal steps toward holding its next election, marking the start of an important transition phase. “The Board has decided to initiate the process for the next BCB Election. As a first step, a notice will shortly be issued inviting the nomination of Councillors from all categories in accordance with Article 12.7 of the BCB Constitution.” This move shows the Board’s intention to follow constitutional rules while ensuring representation from all relevant groups in Bangladesh cricket.

To further support the election process, the Board approved the creation of an Election Commission to oversee the upcoming election. “The Board has approved the formation of a three-member Election Commission to conduct the next BCB Election. The Election Commission will include one representative from either the Ministry of Youth & Sports or the National Sports Council (NSC), and two members nominated by the BCB.”

The involvement of an external representative is expected to enhance transparency and credibility.

With these decisions, the BCB has begun a plan to restructure its administrative framework while ensuring a smooth and open transition ahead of its upcoming elections.

--IANS

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