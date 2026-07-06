Five kids among 6 killed in Mumbai house collapse; Mayor visits hospital to console families

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Six people -- five children and a woman -- were killed and one person was injured after two to three houses in a three-storey kutcha chawl collapsed in Janta Nagar, Mankhurd, Mumbai.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The injured person is undergoing treatment.

According to the Mayor's Office, Mayor Ritu Tawde rushed to Govandi after receiving information about the incident. She visited Govandi Hospital, met the families of the deceased, and offered her condolences.

According to preliminary information, two to three kutcha houses, including the ground floor, suddenly collapsed in Janta Nagar Chawl No. 5 near the Hanuman Temple in Mankhurd, trapping several residents under the debris.

Soon after the incident was reported, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, personnel from various departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and 108 ambulance services reached the spot. A massive rescue operation was launched to rescue those trapped under the debris and shift them to nearby hospitals.

The injured and other affected residents were admitted to hospitals in Govandi and Ghatkopar for treatment.

In a separate incident on Sunday afternoon, a 63-year-old man, Yunus Kundawala, was killed after a tree collapsed on the shop where he was present in Kurla West. The incident occurred in Naupada, near the BMC Hindi School in Kamani. He was rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The BMC has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for Kundawala's family.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, an 18-year-old youth, Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed, lost his life after a tree branch fell on the motorcycle he was riding in Aarey Colony. According to officials, Syed had visited Aarey with his friends to enjoy the monsoon when the branch fell on his head, rendering him unconscious. He was taken to Balaji Hospital in Malad but was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident.

--IANS

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