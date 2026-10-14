Sivaji's upcoming film 'M3' unit wraps up shooting; film likely to hit screens in December

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Balaji VR's upcoming Telugu family entertainer 'M3', featuring actor Sivaji in the lead, has now wrapped up shooting.

Sources claimed that the shooting of the film, which is being made as the first film of the production house STBL Cinemas, had been completed in 72 days.

For the unaware, the film is being referred to as 'M3' which stands for 'Marriage Meaning Maarindhi' (the meaning of marriage has changed).

The title poster was launched by veteran producer Suresh Babu some months ago. STBL cinemas, which had taken to share the update then on its Instagram timeline, had said, "Wifi password marchinantha easy ga ee Gen-z batch Marriage Meaning Marchesaaru.. (Gen Z has changed the meaning of marriage as easily as they change the password to their wifi). STBL Production No 1 Title poster launched by Suresh Babu gaaru."

Apart from Sivaji, the film will also feature a host of actors including Ravi Krishna, Kasireddy, Bharan, Khushboo, Radhya, and Mounika. The film unit has successfully completed the film's shooting in a span of 72 days, the sources informed.

A poster released recently by the makers to mark the completion of shooting shows Shivaji looking dapper in traditional attire.

Sources claim that director Balaji VR, who is making his directorial debut through this film, had made it as a good youthful family entertainer.

"At a time when family dramas are on the decline, this film has been made in a way that everyone in the family can enjoy together. It will have a good message and plenty of laughter throughout," says a source close to the film's unit.

The film boasts of a sound technical team. It has music by Praveen K. Pothunuri and cinematography by the talented Venkat. Ashok Vadlamudi and Bhanu Mogalipuvvu have provided the dialogues for this complete family entertainer.

Sources also claim that the producers of the film are considering the possibility of releasing this film in theatres in December this year.

--IANS

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