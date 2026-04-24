April 24, 2026 6:58 PM हिंदी

Situation in Iran remains serious, Embassy providing assistance to Indian nationals: MEA

Situation in Iran remains serious, Embassy providing assistance to Indian nationals: MEA

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) India on Friday said that the situation in Iran remains serious and the Embassy in Tehran continues to assist Indian nationals still remaining in the country.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson stated that more than 2,400 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated and brought home from Iran.

"In Iran and that region, the situation has remained serious. Although, there is a ceasefire for now. But, you know that what kind of difficult situation has prevailed in Iran and other countries from the beginning until now. Despite this, our Ambassador continues to work in the Embassy in Tehran. I would say that it is inspiring for all of us that our Ambassador there and our entire team are continuously working in the interest of the country. They are providing assistance to the people. Through their efforts, we have safely evacuated 2,400 Indian citizens from there and brought home. I would say that their commitment is commendable," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, hours before it was to expire, even though Tehran refused to attend a second round of talks that Trump had said were imminent.

After making several threats to Iran if it did not accept his terms for a settlement, he announced on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time) that because "Iran is seriously fractured", he was extending the ceasefire till Tehran can come up with a unified approach.

While announcing the extension of the ceasefire, the President said that he was continuing the Naval blockade of Iranian ports, which was one of the factors behind Tehran staying away from the talks he had said would take place this week in Islamabad.

Iran's government-owned Press TV said Tehran "unequivocally insisted on the removal of the blockade" and said that it "would not rejoin negotiations under pressure".

--IANS

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