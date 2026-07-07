SIT preliminary report finds cash pilferage in Lord Ram Temple donation counting

Ayodhya/New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Uttar Pradesh government a few days ago, submitted its preliminary report on alleged irregularities in the counting of donations at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The probe, requested by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, reveals systematic cash theft during the counting process.

According to the SIT, CCTV footage from April 27 to June 5, 2026, captured around 70 instances of counting staff hiding bundles and loose notes in their clothes, shoes, and other personal items. Six individuals — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Ramashankar Mishra — have been identified with prima facie evidence of involvement. Cases have been registered against them.

The report highlights major supervisory and procedural lapses. Despite a detailed MoU and SOP (standard operating procedure) signed with the State Bank of India, critical security measures were not followed: no proper frisking at entry/exit, no biometric attendance, no hundi-wise counting, mixing of donations from different boxes, and failure to enforce dress codes or ban personal items. Unauthorised access to donation box keys was also flagged.

Trust officials, including Dr Anil Mishra (former trustee) and counting in-charge Subhash Srivastava, have been held accountable for oversight failures.

The SIT noted recoveries of approximately Rs 78.94 lakh and other items from the accused before the probe began. Bank analysis showed deposits far exceeding their modest salaries.

Meanwhile, the Trust on Monday accepted resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra on moral grounds and is implementing reforms. The SIT will continue investigating and suggest systemic improvements for transparency.

However, the report also said that many allegations on social media regarding the disappearance of valuables, such as silver or bricks and other valuable offerings, were not prima facie substantiated. But it is recommended to strengthen the management and record system of valuables.

The findings have caused concern, but the Trust maintains that donations and temple activities continue uninterrupted, with strong public faith intact.

--IANS

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