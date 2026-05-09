SIP inflows grow over 10x as youngsters, women power India’s investing boom: Groww CEO

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) India’s investment landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, with participation expanding beyond metro cities to smaller towns, young investors and women, according to Groww CEO and Co-founder Lalit Keshre on Saturday.

Speaking at the 'Groww IIF - India Investor Festival 2026' here to mark the company’s 10th anniversary, Keshre said retail investing in India is no longer limited to a select group of people in major cities.

"Retail investing in India has expanded significantly beyond metro cities, with growing participation from young and women investors," he said.

He further said women now account for nearly one-fourth of new investors entering the market, calling it a sign of increasing maturity in India’s financial ecosystem.

According to him, the growing participation of women also indicates their strengthening role in household financial decision-making.

Keshre highlighted the sharp growth in India’s retail investment ecosystem over the past decade and noted that mutual fund assets under management (AUM) have risen from nearly Rs 12 lakh crore in 2016 to more than Rs 80 lakh crore at present.

He also said monthly SIP investments have increased more than tenfold from around Rs 3,000 crore a decade ago.

According to him, Indians are increasingly focusing not only on earning income but also on building long-term wealth and assets for the future.

"Investment is now becoming an important part of financial planning for ordinary Indian families," Keshre added.

He pointed out that investment activity, which was once largely concentrated in Tier-1 cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, is now witnessing strong participation from states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the northeastern region, along with several smaller cities across the country.

According to him, this trend has reflected rising financial awareness and deeper market penetration.

Keshre attributed the expansion of investing in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to digital investment platforms and easier access to financial products, which have simplified investing for retail participants.

He said India’s next major phase of value creation is likely to emerge from the deep-tech sector, adding that technology, research and innovation will play a major role in driving the country’s future economic growth.

--IANS

ag/