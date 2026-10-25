October 25, 2026 6:16 PM हिंदी

Siniakova beats Krueger in straight sets to win Japan Open

Siniakova beats Krueger in straight sets to win Japan Open

Osaka, Oct 25 (IANS) Katerina Siniakova captured the Japan Open title with a straight-set win over Ashlyn Krueger here on Sunday.

Siniakova needed just 64 minutes to seal a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory and claim the sixth WTA singles title of her career. It was her first singles title since winning in Nanchang in 2023.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the opening set, Siniakova won 10 consecutive games to wrap up the win. The Czech, currently the world's top-ranked doubles player, finished with a winner-to-unforced-error ratio of 0.84, hitting 16 winners and committing 19 unforced errors. Krueger, playing in her third tour-level final, recorded a ratio of 0.29, with 10 winners and 34 unforced errors, according to WTA stats.

This was Siniakova’s first tour-level singles final in three years. She was a runner-up in 2016 at the Japan Women's Open, the predecessor of the current tournament, making this her first final appearance here in ten years.

"I don't remember when I played so well. Everything was going my way, so I really enjoyed it. I had a lot of confidence. I'm just really proud of how I played. Tomorrow I'm travelling to Guangzhou and then the finals in the Indian Bowl. So we have a few more weeks left. But I'm looking forward to it," Siniakova was quoted by WTA.

En route to the title win, Siniakova defeated No. 2 seed Peyton Stearns, Magda Linette, Mary Stoiana and No. 8 seed Katie Boulteren, dropping just one set.

The win improved Siniakova's record in WTA finals to 6-5, while Krueger, who won the Japan Open in 2023, fell to 1-2 in tour-level finals.

Krueger defeated No. 6 seed Janice Tjen, Lanlana Tararudee, No. 4 seed Talia Gibson and No. 1 seed Ann Li in reaching her first tour-level final of the season.

--IANS

bc/vi

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