Saiyami Kher on playing a photographer in Vikram Phadnis’ next: Wonderful to pick up a new skill

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher will be seen essaying the role of a fashion photographer in designer-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming yet-untitled romantic drama, and said that it’s always wonderful to pick up a new skill with every film.

In the newly released first look, Saiyami’s holding a professional camera amidst a natural outdoor backdrop, her understated look reflects the grounded and realistic tone of the film, which revolves around love, emotions, and the complexities of human connection.

Saiyami said in a statement: “Vikram narrated the film, and it was a yes right away for me. Again I’m very grateful that I have got such an author backed role. Actors like me are dying to get such meaty parts. So every time I get an opportunity like this, I consider myself very, very blessed."

“This film is deeply personal to Vikram, and it adds even more responsibility on me to live up to his expectations. I sure hope I have. Vikram is a really really wonderful soul. His earnestness and hardwork and his conviction are the reasons this film has been made possible. He was very very sure about exactly what he wants.”

She added: “I also feel with so many years in the industry as one of the biggest names in the fashion industry and the access he has, he could have gotten anyone he wanted for this part, but he stuck to being honest to the role and followed his conviction with his choices.”

For the role, Saiyami took inspiration from celebrated fashion photographer, Taras Taraporvala.

Saiyami said: “I play a photographer in the film, and it’s always wonderful to pick up a new skill with every film. As you can see Vikram has given me a completely different look in the film. I am delighted I have gotten to work with Vineet (Kumar) and Tahir (Raj Bhasin).”

She tagged her co-stars as “fantastic actors, very secure and very giving.”

The actress concluded: “I am very fortunate that I have a film like Haiwaan and then this film just to contrasting parts and films. All I can hope for is getting to live many many more new lives in front of camera.”

--IANS

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