Vishal congratulates athlete Gurindervir Singh for becoming the fastest man on track in India!

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Tamil actor and producer Vishal has congratulated athlete Gurindervir Singh, who shattered the record for the men's 100 mts event at the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi by clocking 10.09 secs and thereby becoming the fastest man on track in India.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishal complimented Gurindervir Singh on his achievement.

He wrote, "Congratulations to our very own #gurindervirsingh on clocking 10.09 and being the fastest man on track in India. It proves what it means to take your determination, conviction and self confidence to break stereotypes and barriers and pushing limits to do the unbelievable and unexpected record(sic)."

He went on to say, "Who said Indian men or women can’t clock their best in 100 mts? No stopping you sirji. Break the world record. We will cheer for you…

Thanks to #reliancefoundation to help athletes achieve their dreams (sic). Wish our honourable PM @narendramodi sir gives him a much needed financial support from here on (sic). God bless."

For the unaware, Gurindervir, 25, entered the record books at the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi on Saturday. The Punjab sprinter representing Reliance clocked 10.09 seconds to reclaim his men’s 100m crown.

Several celebrities and institutions including Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Indian Navy have lauded sprinter Gurindervir, who has become the first sprinter from the country to breach the 10.10-second barrier in the men’s 100m.

Gurindervir, who is a Petty Officer in the Indian Navy, had also cleared the Athletics Federation of India’s qualification mark for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, set at an identical 10.16s.

"#IndianNavy salutes the spirit, speed and dedication of our champion sprinter. Fair winds. Fast feet," the Indian Navy shared on X.

Meanwhile, Vishal is currently shooting for director Sundar C's upcoming action entertainer 'Purushan', which features him and actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

--IANS

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