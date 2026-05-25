May 25, 2026 12:21 PM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly dances with her semi-adopted daughter, calls her ‘mini me’

Rupali Ganguly dances with her semi-adopted daughter, calls her ‘mini me’

Mumbai May 25 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly seems to be melting hearts on social media with an adorable video of herself dancing with her “mini me” on the song ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’ from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’.

Sharing the sweet clip, Rupali captioned it, “Me and mini me” with a red heart emoticon.

In the video, Rupali and her little girl were seen twinning in matching pink night suits as they danced and posed together adorably.

Rupali was seen wearing a light pink striped pajama set with her hair tied in a ponytail, while the little one looked cute in pink cartoon-printed nightwear.

For the uninitiated, the little girl in the frame is Rupali Ganguly’s semi-adopted daughter, of whom the actress is also the legal guardian.

The actress had made the revelation, a few months ago, during a candid conversation on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, when the filmmaker visited Rupali’s mother’s house in Worli for a special segment with the mother-daughter duo.

Speaking about the little girl, Rupali shed light and said, ‘Yes, she is semi-adopted by me. Her mother, Anita, has been with my son Rudransh since she was one year old. In fact she got married also in front of me, literally grown up at my house.”

She added, "This little baby was born in front of me, in fact I was the first one to hold her. I actually ran away from a shoot because her mother was in labour."

Talking about her emotional bond with the little one, Rupali said, "I feel like she is my own. I am her legal guardian, and she is like my daughter in every way."

Rupali also revealed that she has been a part of her life for many years, right from her birth.

On the personal front, Rupali is married to Ashwin Verma, and the couple has a son, Rudransh, who is around 10 years old.

Professionally, Rupali is currently seen in the hit show Anupamaa, where she plays the titular role.

–IANS

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