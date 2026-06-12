Singapore charges three over alleged $18 million Chinese mattress export scheme: Report

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Three men and three companies have been charged in Singapore for their alleged involvement in a scheme to falsely declare China-made mattresses as Singapore-origin goods in an apparent attempt to evade US import duties, according to a report.

As per Singapore-based channel CNA, the accused include Singaporeans -- Loh Yew Kong, 68, Leong Yu Fong, 41, and Loh Chen Sing Darren, 37 -- along with companies Brighture Et Riche, Brighture Et Riche (Int) and Zenova International.

According to Singapore Customs, investigations were launched in February 2025 after authorities received information that mattresses exported from Singapore to the United States had been falsely declared as goods originating from Singapore, while their actual origin was China, it said.

The probe uncovered an alleged scheme that operated between August 2022 and June 2025 and involved goods valued at more than $23 million (around $18 million).

Authorities said the mattresses were exported to the US during a period when Chinese-made mattresses were subject to anti-dumping duties imposed by the US government.

The duties were introduced in 2019 after the US Commerce Department determined that Chinese mattress exporters were selling products in the American market at unfairly low prices.

Singapore Customs said it takes a serious view of false trade declarations and the misuse of Certificates of Origin, warning that such practices undermine the integrity of international trade documentation and could damage Singapore's reputation as a trusted global trading hub, the report said.

In addition, the three men and the companies have been charged with one or more offences relating to false declarations, false statements and incorrect trade descriptions.

Under Singapore law, individuals convicted of making false declarations or statements required under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act can face fines of up to $10,000 (Singapore dollar), imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Those found guilty of making false statements while applying for Certificates of Origin may face a fine of up to S$100,000 or three times the value of the goods involved in the offence, whichever is higher, along with possible imprisonment of up to two years.

--IANS

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