August 04, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Simran Rawal says her equation with Priyanshi Yadav in ‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein’ breaks female rivalry stereotype

Simran Rawal says her equation with Priyanshi Yadav in ‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein’ breaks female rivalry stereotype

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Simran Rawal has opened up about the bond her character shares with Priyanshi Yadav in the show ‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein.’

Speaking about their on-screen equation, Rawal told IANS that the story moves away from the stereotypical portrayal of women as rivals and instead highlights a relationship built on understanding, support, and mutual respect. Simran shared, “Swati and Vrinda’s friendship is one of the most beautiful things that we are exploring in the show right now. Both of them are genuinely good-hearted people, and their bond has formed so organically and instantly that it has become very pure.”

“Usually, when we see two women in a show who are connected to the same man, the expectation is that they will be pitted against each other, become enemies or constantly be in conflict. But with Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, we are trying to present a different perspective, not every relationship between two women has to be defined by rivalry or hatred. Swati and Vrinda’s friendship is about understanding, kindness and being there for each other, and I really love that aspect of their relationship.”

Priyanshi Yadav added, “Vrinda and Swati share a very special bond, and I feel it is one of the most beautiful relationships we are getting to show in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein. Their friendship happened almost instantly, but it never feels forced; there is a genuine purity and warmth in the way they understand and support each other. I think audiences often expect two women in such a situation to become rivals, especially when there is a man connecting their lives, but our show is choosing to look at their relationship differently.”

“Two women can have a strong, beautiful friendship without necessarily being pitted against each other, and I really like that we are getting to portray this side of their relationship.”

In ‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein,’ Priyanshi and Simran portray Vrinda and Swati, respectively. The show explores the growing friendship between its two female protagonists. The daily soap also features Abrar Qazi in the lead role. “Tu Hi Re Dil Mein” airs everyday on Zee TV.

--IANS

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