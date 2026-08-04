Bankipur result more about BJP's defeat than our victory: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that the outcome of the Bankipur by-election should be viewed more as a rejection of the BJP than merely a victory for his party, claiming that its voters had sent a strong message to the BJP leadership regarding governance and leadership in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS after his by-election victory, Kishor said: "One should focus more on the BJP's defeat than on the victory in this election. The people of Bihar, especially the voters of Bankipur, have sent a message to the BJP and its leadership. They were given an opportunity to form a government with a massive majority and should not squander that mandate. They should not entrust the leadership of the government to the wrong person."

He said that Bihar requires capable leadership that can address key issues such as education, employment, and migration.

"The people of Bihar want progress. For years, the BJP has sought votes by invoking the fear of 'Jungle Raj,' and they have received public support on that basis. However, if someone associated with that very 'Jungle Raj' is brought into power after being draped in saffron, the people will not accept it. BJP supporters have now voted against the party for this reason," he said.

Kishor further alleged that the BJP had become overconfident about its electoral prospects.

"Secondly, the BJP believes it can never lose an election. It thinks people will vote for it regardless of the face it puts forward. That mindset is one of the reasons voters have turned against the party," he told IANS.

He also said that BJP leaders should not assume that electoral victories are permanent.

"The BJP leadership believes that votes will continue to come either in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or by instilling fear of (RJD chief) Lalu Prasad Yadav among the people. They must understand that no one's victory is permanent. If you do not work for the people, the same public that brought you to power can remove you from it," he said.

Asked whether he considered himself Bihar's version of Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kishor dismissed the comparison.

"Absolutely not. I am Prashant Kishor. Every state has its own leaders. Why compare me only with Arvind Kejriwal? Why not compare me with Mamata Banerjee or other successful regional leaders? Every new leader who wins an election does not automatically become Kejriwal. He is neither the first nor the last person to achieve electoral success," he said.

Responding to a question about whether he was upset with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Kishor said he had no personal grievance against him.

"I have no personal issue with Samrat Choudhary. However, as a Bihari, I am concerned about Bihar's leadership. I believe the state deserves competent governance and leadership that can address its challenges effectively," he said.

Kishor also launched a sharp attack on BJP MP Manoj Tiwari over his role during the election campaign.

"Manoj Tiwari revealed his true character during this election. Bringing a distressed family, already suffering severe mental trauma, to meet Samrat Choudhary and creating the impression that a compromise had been reached merely for electoral gain was, in my view, highly objectionable," he said.

He further challenged the BJP MP to ensure justice for the family concerned.

"If justice cannot be ensured for that family, then such political actions should not be repeated. The people of Bihar remember these things and judge leaders accordingly," he added.

Reacting to JD-U MLA Anant Kumar Singh's remark that the Bankipur result would have been different if former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had remained in power, Kishor said it was merely a personal opinion.

"That is his assessment and perspective. Speculating about what might have happened under different circumstances serves little purpose. Even if Nitish Kumar had been in that position, who can say with certainty that he would still have been aligned with the BJP today?" he said.

On the political future of Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor said the matter ultimately rests with the people of Bihar.

"Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition, the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, and a prominent leader of a major political party. He is performing his role in the Opposition, and the people will decide his future based on the work he does," he said.

Kishor also reacted to BJP National President Nitin Nabin, describing his elevation as a matter of pride for Bihar.

"He is a son of Bihar and now serves as the BJP's National President. As a fellow Bihari, I extend my best wishes to him. It is a matter of pride that someone from Bihar holds such an important national position. However, that pride will grow even further if he performs successfully in his role as BJP President," he said.

Asked about his future plans, Kishor said he would continue working in the same manner as he has over the past three years.

"I will continue doing what I have been doing for the last three years," he said.

--IANS

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