Amit Trivedi says 'Chal Na Reel Banate Hain' line from 'Feel Banate Hain' track felt 'relatable'

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) As Star Plus' latest show 'Yeh Fitoor Tera' is all set to reach the viewers, the makers treated the audience with an upbeat track from the drama titled 'Feel Banate Hain'.

The peppy number by Amit Trivedi enjoys a catchy hook, 'Chal Na Reel Banate Hain, Feel Banate Hain,' capturing the reel culture prevalent amongst today's youth.

The National Award-winning composer also shared the interesting tale behind the hook. Amit Trivedi revealed that the idea was to simply come up with a fun song, which is also relatable.

Just like the show 'Yeh Fitoor Tera', the song ‘Feel Banate Hain’ also celebrates the carefree spirit of Gen Z.

Shedding further light on the hook line 'Chal Na Reel Banate Hain' from the song, Amit Trivedi revealed how they came up with it.

The composer and singer said, "We needed a fun song for this Gen Z show, 'Yeh Fitoor Tera'. The idea was that a girl is singing for the guy she likes. Keeping that in mind, and also thinking about today's times, the line 'Chal Na Reel Banate Hain' came to us. Nowadays, everyone is making reels, so it felt very relatable. I must say, Geet Sagar, who wrote the lyrics, captured the mood beautifully. He described the song really well and perfectly expressed the emotions and mindset of the female protagonist. I had a great time composing this song. After quite a long time, I got the opportunity to create a light-hearted, fun-loving track, and I thoroughly enjoyed the process. I hope audiences enjoy the song and the world of 'Yeh Fitoor Tera' when the show premieres on 5th August at 8:30 PM on Star Plus."

'Yeh Fitoor Tera' is all set to premiere on 5th August at 8:30 PM on Star Plus and will also stream on JioHotstar!

--IANS

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