Farah Khan explains how ‘Dard-E-Disco’ came into being

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Director-choreographer Farah Khan recently shared how the song ‘Dard-E-Disco’ came into existence. Farah recently paid a visit to music composer Shekhar Ravjiani at his farmhouse.

During their conversation, the director-choreographer brought up the subject of the song, as she said, “What about ‘Dard-E-Disco’. How did you get the idea of ‘Dard-E-Disco’? You, me and Vishal were together. There was a party at Sonu Nigam's house. And you all were telling me that Bhushan Kumar is very clear about one thing that there are two types of songs that work the most in India, painful songs and disco songs.

Shekhar said, “So Farah came and said give me a song called ‘Dard-E-Disco’”.

Farah then said, “Correct. And then from there we took it to Javed uncle. And then we gave him all those. San Francisco, 26 ko”.

Shekhar chimed in, as he said, “That was all your beauty”.

The director added, “And then we told him please write the song as Gulzar sahab would write it”.

‘Dard-E-Disco’ featured in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’. The song was crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, with music composed by Vishal–Shekhar and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It emerged as an instant chartbuster. The song is especially remembered for Shah Rukh Khan’s striking physical transformation and charismatic performance, which set new fitness trends in Bollywood. Its vibrant choreography, glamorous visuals and catchy beats made it a staple at parties, award shows and stage performances. Even years later, the song remains a fan favourite and a defining Bollywood dance anthem.

--IANS

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