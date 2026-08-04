Anita Raj on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ completing 1,000 episodes: ‘This place truly feels like home’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Anita Raj has expressed her gratitude and happiness as her popular television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ completed a milestone of 1,000 episodes.

The actress shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, celebrating the journey filled with love, laughter, memories and cherished moments with the team. Calling the set her “home,” Anita thanked the makers, including producer Rajan Shahi, the production team and the directors for their constant support and belief in her work. She shared that being part of the show has been a beautiful experience.

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actress shared pictures from her character as Dadisa (Kaveri Poddar) and wrote, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1000 episodes filled with love, laughter, memories, and the most wonderful souls on set. Thu Thu Thu This place truly feels like home. A heartfelt thank you to @directorskutproduction @rajan.shahi.543 and all my wonderful directors for always believing in me and bringing out the best in my work. Grateful beyond words. Here's to many more beautiful memories together. #gratitude #nammyohorengekyo #jaiguruji #yrkkh.”

Anita Raj joined the show in October 2023 after its fourth-generation leap and has since become an important part of the storyline. In the serial, she plays Kaveri Poddar, the strict and authoritative matriarch of the Poddar family, whose disciplined nature and strong personality make her a prominent character in the show. Rohit Purohit plays the lead role of Armaan Poddar, while Samridhi Shukla portrays the lead character of Abhira Sharma in the show.

Anita has also been a part of several popular films, including "Prem Geet", "Zara Si Zindagi", "Naukar Biwi Ka", "Zameen Aasman", "Ghulami" and "Mazloom.”

Apart from films, she has also made her mark on television with notable roles in shows like "Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani" and "Choti Sarrdaarni.”

--IANS

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