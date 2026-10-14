Simple Kaul shares fun moments with ‘Shararat’ team Karanvir Bohra, Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Adittie Malik

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Simple Kaul took a trip down memory lane as she shared a series of pictures featuring her ‘Shararat’ co-stars, including Karanvir Bohra, Farida Jalal and Aditya Malik.

The pictures seem to have been captured from their recent and other reunions over the years.

The cast is seen in cheerful moments, posing together for selfies and group pictures, bringing back memories of the much-loved fantasy sitcom.

Simple shared the pictures to mark Adittie Malik’s birthday, and accompanied the post with an affectionate note celebrating their long-standing friendship.

The caption read, “Memories are captured in pictures for a lifetime so that on your birthday it can be bombarded my dear Adi @additemalik. Happy birthday my soul sister Love you today and always . God made us meet for a reason . From the young innocent girl to a beautiful ,wise, sensitive woman !! I hv seen all shades of you growing in front of me . And I feel immensely proud of what you have become We all need one Adi in our lives She makes you so dependable that it’s difficult to not have her in your life (sic) .”

“God placed us in the same show "sharaarat" for reasons more than one From building up a separate career together & growing thru this beautiful journey of entrepreneurship, we have learnt things together . Sometimes Faltered, sometimes fought & 100 times argued and so many times just silently understood each other . Thankyou Adi for being a part of me (sic)”

In the pictures, Simple is seen sharing a warm moment with Addite Malik, while other pictures feature the two posing with their former co-stars, including Karanvir Bohra and Farida Jalal.

For the uninitiated, ‘Shararat: Thoda Jaadu Thodi Nazaakat’, aired from 2003 to 2006 and became a favourite among children and families. The fantasy sitcom revolved around Jiya Malhotra, played by Shruti Seth, who discovers her magical abilities on turning 18. Farida Jalal played her grandmother, Sushma, fondly known as Nani, while Simple Kaul portrayed the snooty and competitive Pam.

Karanvir Bohra played Dhruv, Jiya’s love interest, while Addite Malik essayed Meeta, Jiya’s best friend.

Mahesh Thakur played Jiya’s father, Suraj, and Nivedita Goel appeared as Jiya’s mother.

One of the show's most memorable elements was its magical incantation, ‘Shring Bhring Sarvaling, Bhoot Bhavishya Vartamaan, Badling!’

The chant became immensely popular among young viewers, many of whom repeated it in the hope of making magic happen in real life.

Simple and Addite’s friendship has continued beyond their television careers. The two have also explored entrepreneurship together, building their restaurant ventures while maintaining a close personal bond.

-IANS

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