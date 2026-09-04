Simon Helberg celebrates 20 years of friendship with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ co-star Jim Parsons

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Simon Helberg, who is popularly known as his character name, Howard Wolowitz, shared a picture with his ‘The Big Bang Theory’ co-star Jim Parsons as he marked 20 years since they first met.

Calling Parsons, who essayed the role of Sheldon Cooper, a “gem of a human”, Helberg shared a picture with the actor on Instagram and wrote: “How has it been 20 years since I met this gem of a human?”

Talking about Helberg, the actor’s performance as Cosmé McMoon in the film Florence Foster Jenkins received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture.

He has also appeared on the sketch comedy series MADtv as a cast member in season 8 and his other film roles including Old School, Good Night, and Good Luck, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, A Serious Man and Annette.

Parsons has been honoured with four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony nomination.

From 2007 to 2019, he played Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. He was also Emmy-nominated for the television film The Normal Heart, the short-form series Special, and for playing Henry Willson in the Netflix miniseries Hollywood.

The star gained wider recognition with his Broadway debut in the Larry Kramer play The Normal Heart.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory originally revolved around five characters living in Pasadena, California: physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, who share an apartment; Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress living across the hall; and their equally geeky friends and colleagues, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali.

The series' success launched a multimedia franchise. A prequel series based on Parsons' character Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon, with Parsons as the narrating adult Sheldon.

As the show progressed, several supporting characters were elevated to main roles, including neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, and comic book store owner Stuart Bloom.

--IANS

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