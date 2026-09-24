Orry reveals how he and Rubina Dilaik dealt with KKK 15’s physical and mental challenges

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Orry has opened up about how he and actress Rubina Dilaik found moments of laughter and humour while navigating the physical intensity and mental challenges during their journey on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, he addressed host Rohit Shetty and recalled the difficult stunts and situations the contestants faced on the show. “Amidst the physical intensity and mental challenges of those days, whether we were grappling buildings, fighting with snakes and cockroaches or drowning in pools, we always had to blow our own little escape bubbles,” he wrote.

Orry said that whenever the pressure became overwhelming, finding moments of comedy and humour became their “absolute lifeline”. He added that whether it was learning a quick dance or simply sharing a laugh, these small moments helped them cope with the fear and intensity of the challenges.

“When the pressure got high, finding that sudden burst of comedy and humor became our absolute lifeline. Whether it was learning a quick dance or just sharing a laugh, these little moments were our favorite kind of therapy and a reminder to keep smiling through the fear and torture. #KhatronKeKhiladi,” he added.

The video featured Rubina Dilaik dressed in a saree, addressing the camera as she gave a Gen-Z dance lesson. She then showcased some cool dance moves alongside Orry, who followed her steps and added his own style to the performance. The duo danced to the trending song ‘Apple’ by Charli XCX. The text on the video read: “POV: You accidentally entered Rubina Dilaik’s Gen-Z dance class.”

The post offered a glimpse into the lighter moments shared by Orry and Rubina amid the demanding tasks and high-pressure situations on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’.

Orry was eliminated from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ after sustaining an injury during a challenging stunt. His exit came in early September following a difficult task in which he spoke about struggling to breathe and feeling extremely scared.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik is currently competing as a semi-finalist on the stunt-based reality show. In a recent episode, the actress became emotional after completing a task and opened up about how motherhood had affected her confidence and physicality. She also spoke about rebuilding herself and regaining her strength after becoming a mother.

--IANS

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