Rakesh Bedi: ‘Last Over’ is about family, madness resulting from people get too invested in cricket match

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who is celebrated for his work across Hindi cinema, television and theatre, has reunited with actor-director Anantha Mahadevan nearly a decade later with their upcoming play ‘Last Over’. The actor said that the play is all about family, relationships and the madness that happens when people get too emotionally invested in a cricket match.

The play is an urban Hindi situational comedy, and is now embarking on a USA tour, with performances in New York, New Jersey and Boston.

Talking about the same, Rakesh Bedi told IANS, “There is something very special about taking a play like ‘Last Over’ on tour, especially when you know there are audiences across the USA who love Hindi theatre and connect with stories like this. ‘Last Over’ has cricket at its centre, but it is really about family, relationships and the kind of madness that happens when people get too emotionally invested in a cricket match”.

He further mentioned, “I’m really looking forward to taking the play to audiences across the USA and, of course, to seeing their reaction to the laughter and emotions we bring to the stage”.

The tour kicks off in New York at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington on Friday, September 25, 2026. The play brings together cricket, family, relationships and the unmistakable madness surrounding an India-Pakistan match for an evening of live comedy. The complete USA tour is being brought by Prria Trehan Haider, with Bhavana Sharma and Jasbir Jaisingh organising the New York show.

Anantha Mahadevan shared, “Rakesh and I go back a long way, and ‘Last Over’ is particularly special to me because it brought us together on stage for the first time. To reunite for the same play almost a decade later and now take it on a USA tour is a wonderful feeling. The play has travelled with us over the years, but the excitement of performing it live never really goes away. I’m especially looking forward to taking this story to audiences across the USA and revisiting these characters with Rakesh after all these years”.

“There are strong characters, plenty of unexpected turns and a lot of human humour in the story. Theatre always has an element of spontaneity, and I’m looking forward to experiencing that energy with audiences throughout the tour”, he added.

Presented and produced by Coconut Theatre, ‘Last Over’ also stars Anantha Mahadevan, Abhishek Pattnaik, Zachary Coffin, Ahan Nirban and Yashaswee Gandhi. It is written by Abhishek Pattnaik and co-directed by Pattnaik and Suketu Shah, and is set against the backdrop of an India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s in London.

The story follows newlyweds Sunny Arora from India and Zubaina Kazmi from Pakistan, whose lives are thrown into chaos when their cricket-obsessed fathers arrive unannounced, determined to get tickets to the sold-out match.

--IANS

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