September 24, 2026 3:31 PM हिंदी

Aaliyah Kashyap shares inside pics from Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida’s engagement

Aaliyah Kashyap shares inside pics from Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida’s engagement

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared pictures from the engagement celebration of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali and her longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal.

Aaliyah shared a series of pictures from the celebrations on her social media account. In the first picture, she is seen posing in a white saree with blue-green detailing.

Other pictures feature her with Ida and their friends as they celebrated together. Aaliyah also shared a photograph with her father, Anurag Kashyap, who was seen dressed in a black outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Aaliyah wrote: “celebrating my fav people @idaali11 @krishagrawal_01 last night”

The pictures offer a glimpse of the gathering following Ida and Krish’s engagement. Aaliyah and Ida have been friends for years, and the two have also been seen together on many occasions.

Ida and Krish got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, with the doting father Imtiaz Ali sharing a picture of the couple exchanging rings on his social media account and seeking blessings for them.

Sharing the picture, Imtiaz wrote: “Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged Krish Agarwal and Ida Ali.”

The engagement came a few months after Krish proposed to Ida during their trip to Norway. Ida had shared a video from the proposal in July, giving a glimpse of the moment and her engagement ring.

On the professional front, Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial is Main Vaapas Aaunga, which was released in June 2026, starred Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh and Naseeruddin Shah, and had A.R. Rahman composing the music.

Imtiaz Ali is also known for films including Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha. Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Rockstar.

–IANS

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