Raza Murad remembers father and veteran actor Murad on his 115th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Raza Murad remembered his father and veteran actor Murad on his 115th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Sharing a rare picture from his childhood, Raza paid tribute to the actor and recalled the sacrifices he made for their family.

In the picture, a young Raza can be seen in his father’s arms, with the veteran actor dressed in a suit and smiling for the camera. Raza shared the photograph on his social media account along with an emotional note remembering his father.

Raza wrote, “Today is the 115th birthday anniversary of my father, Mr Murad (24th September 1911). The toddler in his arms is your friend. Raza Murad. Whatever I am today is because of his efforts and blessings, he struggled a lot for the upbringing of our family, singlehandedly, as he was the only breadwinner. He will always be missed by our entire family and his millions of fans, as he was a renowned actor of 40's, 50's and 60's. Godless his noble departed soul. Aameen.”

For the uninitiated, Murad, born Hamid Ali Khan Murad on September 24, 1911, was a prominent character actor who worked for a very long time in Hindi cinema from the 1940s onwards. He began his film career with Mehboob Khan's Najma in 1943 and went on to appear in more than 200 films, according to biographical records.

Over the course of his career spanning three decades, Murad played a wide range of supporting characters, including fathers, judges, police officers, landlords, kings and other authority figures. Some of his notable films include Anmol Ghadi in 1946, Andaz ( in 1949, Aan in 1952, Do Bigha Zamin in 1953, Devdas in 1955, Yahudi in 1958, Mughal-E-Azam in 1960, Taj Mahal in 1963, Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973 and Ganga Ki Saugandh in 1978.

One of his remembered performances came in Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin, where he played the landlord Thakur Harnam Singh. In Devdas, he played Devdas' father, while in K. Asif's Mughal-E-Azam, he portrayed Raja Man Singh. He also appeared in the Hollywood production Tarzan Goes to India in 1962, playing a maharaja.

The actor passed away in Mumbai in April 1997.

Raza Murad too followed his father's footsteps and went on to establish his own long-running career in the Hindi film industry.

With his distinctive baritone, Raza became particularly known for supporting and antagonist roles. He went on to be a part of movies like Namak Haraam, Prem Rog, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Khud-Daar, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Pyar Ka Mandir, Aankhen, Mohra and Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

–IANS

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